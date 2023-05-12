On Friday, May 12 at 10:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) host Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (19-19) in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Padres (+115). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Blake Snell - SD (1-5, 5.14 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 21 (61.8%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 16-12 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

This season, the Padres have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Diego and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win NL West -160 - 1st

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.