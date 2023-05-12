Dustin May starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have compiled a 21-13 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 16-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

In the 38 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-16-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 11-9 6-6 17-9 17-9 6-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.