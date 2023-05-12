Dodgers vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Dustin May starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-135
|+110
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have compiled a 21-13 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.8% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a record of 16-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- In the 38 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-16-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-6
|11-9
|6-6
|17-9
|17-9
|6-6
