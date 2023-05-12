Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) and San Diego Padres (19-19) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on May 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Dustin May (4-1) to the mound, while Blake Snell (1-5) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Dodgers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 21 (61.8%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 16-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The Dodgers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 208.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 6 @ Padres W 2-1 Dustin May vs Blake Snell
May 7 @ Padres W 5-2 Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
May 8 @ Brewers L 9-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Freddy Peralta
May 9 @ Brewers W 6-2 Noah Syndergaard vs Eric Lauer
May 10 @ Brewers W 8-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
May 12 Padres - Dustin May vs Blake Snell
May 13 Padres - Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
May 14 Padres - Tony Gonsolin vs Michael Wacha
May 15 Twins - Noah Syndergaard vs Pablo Lopez
May 16 Twins - Clayton Kershaw vs Bailey Ober
May 17 Twins - Dustin May vs Sonny Gray

