Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) and San Diego Padres (19-19) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on May 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Dustin May (4-1) to the mound, while Blake Snell (1-5) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 21 (61.8%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 16-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 208.

The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Dodgers Schedule