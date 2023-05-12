The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Schroder put up 14 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-106 loss versus the Warriors.

In this article we will look at Schroder's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.6 8.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.7 Assists 3.5 4.5 2.6 PRA -- 19.6 12.3 PR 12.5 15.1 9.7 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.6



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Warriors

Schroder is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

Schroder is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Schroder's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Warriors have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 29 14 2 4 2 0 0 5/8/2023 35 10 3 3 0 0 1 5/6/2023 20 12 0 1 3 0 1 5/4/2023 19 4 3 2 0 0 2 5/2/2023 31 19 2 3 0 0 1 3/5/2023 33 11 1 6 1 0 1 2/23/2023 27 13 0 6 1 1 1 2/11/2023 30 26 3 3 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.