Dennis Schroder NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 12
The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will look at Schroder's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|12.6
|8.0
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.5
|1.7
|Assists
|3.5
|4.5
|2.6
|PRA
|--
|19.6
|12.3
|PR
|12.5
|15.1
|9.7
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Dennis Schroder's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Warriors
- Schroder is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.
- Schroder is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Schroder's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.
- On the glass, the Warriors have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.
- The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.
Dennis Schroder vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|29
|14
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5/8/2023
|35
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5/6/2023
|20
|12
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5/4/2023
|19
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/2/2023
|31
|19
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3/5/2023
|33
|11
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2/23/2023
|27
|13
|0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2/11/2023
|30
|26
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Schroder or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.