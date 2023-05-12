D'Angelo Russell and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on May 10, Russell posted 15 points in a 121-106 loss versus the Warriors.

Below, we dig into Russell's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.8 15.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.3 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.2 PRA 23.5 27 23.5 PR 18.5 20.8 18.3 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of D'Angelo Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Warriors

Russell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Warriors have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 30 15 4 2 1 1 1 5/8/2023 31 4 4 3 0 0 0 5/6/2023 29 21 3 5 5 0 1 5/4/2023 28 10 1 8 0 0 1 5/2/2023 33 19 3 6 1 1 1 2/23/2023 9 2 4 3 0 0 0 2/11/2023 35 15 5 6 1 0 0 2/1/2023 35 29 2 2 7 0 0 11/27/2022 31 15 2 6 3 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Russell or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.