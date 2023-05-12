Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Reaves tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 121-106 loss versus the Warriors.

We're going to break down Reaves' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 13.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 4.9 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.2 PRA 22.5 19.4 23 PR 18.5 16 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 6.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Reaves' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 36 15 7 5 3 0 1 5/8/2023 34 21 2 4 3 0 1 5/6/2023 30 10 2 2 1 0 2 5/4/2023 25 7 4 2 1 0 0 5/2/2023 39 10 5 3 2 0 0 3/5/2023 28 16 2 8 3 1 1 2/23/2023 19 17 2 4 1 0 2 2/11/2023 26 8 2 1 1 1 0 10/18/2022 16 3 0 1 0 0 0

