Will Smith -- batting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .329.

Smith has had a hit in 16 of 21 games this season (76.2%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 10 games this season (47.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (23.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 21 games (76.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

