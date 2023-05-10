Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- batting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .329.
- Smith has had a hit in 16 of 21 games this season (76.2%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 10 games this season (47.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (23.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 21 games (76.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
