Will Smith -- batting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .329.
  • Smith has had a hit in 16 of 21 games this season (76.2%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 10 games this season (47.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (23.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 21 games (76.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miley (3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.