On Wednesday, Trayce Thompson (.000 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has four home runs and nine walks while batting .132.

Thompson has had a base hit in five of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Thompson has driven in a run in three games this season (12.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 25 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (21.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

