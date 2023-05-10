Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Trayce Thompson (.000 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Brewers Player Props
|Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers
|Dodgers vs Brewers Odds
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has four home runs and nine walks while batting .132.
- Thompson has had a base hit in five of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Thompson has driven in a run in three games this season (12.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 25 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.57 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.