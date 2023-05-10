Rui Hachimura and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Hachimura, in his most recent appearance, had two points in a 104-101 win over the Warriors.

In this article we will break down Hachimura's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 11.2 12.1 Rebounds 2.5 4.5 3.8 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 16.6 16.5 PR -- 15.7 15.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.6



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Warriors

Hachimura's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.1 points per game.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per contest.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 14 2 3 0 0 0 0 5/6/2023 16 5 1 1 1 0 1 5/4/2023 22 21 5 0 4 0 1 5/2/2023 11 6 1 1 0 0 0 3/5/2023 20 2 3 0 0 0 0 2/23/2023 25 14 1 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 31 16 7 1 2 0 1 1/16/2023 26 16 1 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.