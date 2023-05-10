Mookie Betts -- batting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .254 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Betts has picked up a hit in 24 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this season (34.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (54.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings