Mookie Betts -- batting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .254 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 24 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In seven games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 12 games this season (34.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (54.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
