Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts -- batting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .254 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 24 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this season (34.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (54.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (57.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
