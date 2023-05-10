Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Brewers Player Props
|Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers
|Dodgers vs Brewers Odds
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .220.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 18 of 35 games this season (51.4%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.57 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.