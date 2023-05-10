The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .220.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 18 of 35 games this season (51.4%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings