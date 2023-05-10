Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .170 with a double and five walks.
- In seven of 19 games this season (36.8%), Rojas has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 19 games this season.
- Rojas has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 19 games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Miley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 2.31 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
