On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .170 with a double and five walks.

In seven of 19 games this season (36.8%), Rojas has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 19 games this season.

Rojas has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of 19 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings