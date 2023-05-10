Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Max Muncy (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Brewers Player Props
|Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers
|Dodgers vs Brewers Odds
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .209 with 28 walks and 23 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 155th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this season (16 of 33), with multiple hits six times (18.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (27.3%), leaving the park in 8.6% of his plate appearances.
- Muncy has had an RBI in 14 games this year (42.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (54.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.57 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.