On Wednesday, Max Muncy (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .209 with 28 walks and 23 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 155th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this season (16 of 33), with multiple hits six times (18.2%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (27.3%), leaving the park in 8.6% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has had an RBI in 14 games this year (42.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (54.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings