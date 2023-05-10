Lonnie Walker IV and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 104-101 win over the Warriors, Walker put up 15 points and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Walker's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.6 5.2 Rebounds -- 1.9 1 Assists -- 1.1 0.5 PRA -- 14.6 6.7 PR 11.5 13.5 6.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.8



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Warriors

Walker has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 7.2% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Walker's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the league.

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 27 15 3 2 1 0 2 5/6/2023 24 12 4 0 2 1 2 5/4/2023 12 9 0 1 1 0 1 3/5/2023 15 7 0 2 1 0 0 2/23/2023 8 10 0 1 2 0 0 2/11/2023 15 4 0 2 0 0 0 10/18/2022 29 5 3 5 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.