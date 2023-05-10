The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, will play at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

James, in his last game (May 8 win against the Warriors) put up 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on James' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 28.9 22.6 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 10.2 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.2 PRA 40.5 44 38 PR 34.5 37.2 32.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.1 per contest.

He's put up 6.9 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

James' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 43 27 9 6 2 1 0 5/6/2023 32 21 8 8 2 1 0 5/4/2023 28 23 7 3 3 0 1 5/2/2023 40 22 11 4 1 3 0 2/23/2023 26 13 9 8 2 0 0 10/18/2022 35 31 14 8 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.