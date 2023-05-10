The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-7.5) 225 -315 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-7.5) 225.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-7.5) 225 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - 226.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams average 236.1 points per game combined, 11.1 more points than this game's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 233.7 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 25.5 -115 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9
D'Angelo Russell 14.5 -120 17.8
Austin Reaves 13.5 -130 13.0
Dennis Schroder 9.5 +100 12.6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

