Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225
|-315
|+260
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|-
|226.5
|-300
|+250
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
|Warriors vs Lakers Prediction
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams average 236.1 points per game combined, 11.1 more points than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 233.7 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|25.5
|-115
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-120
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|14.5
|-120
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|13.5
|-130
|13.0
|Dennis Schroder
|9.5
|+100
|12.6
