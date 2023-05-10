The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The two teams average 236.1 points per game combined, 11.1 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 233.7 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 25.5 -115 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 14.5 -120 17.8 Austin Reaves 13.5 -130 13.0 Dennis Schroder 9.5 +100 12.6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.