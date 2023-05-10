The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Warriors 118 - Lakers 115

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 7.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (225)
  • The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Los Angeles (4-11-1) does as the underdog (25%).
  • Golden State's games have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (45 out of 82), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).
  • The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th defensively.
  • At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.
  • The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the league.
  • Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

