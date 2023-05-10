The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 118 - Lakers 115

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 7.5)

Lakers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Los Angeles (4-11-1) does as the underdog (25%).

Golden State's games have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (45 out of 82), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).

The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th defensively.

At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.

The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the league.

Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

