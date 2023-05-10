Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 118 - Lakers 115
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
|Warriors vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Los Angeles (4-11-1) does as the underdog (25%).
- Golden State's games have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (45 out of 82), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).
- The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th defensively.
- At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.
- The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the league.
- Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.
