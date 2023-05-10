Player props are available for Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis, among others, when the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 14.5 (+105) 2.5 (-139) 0.5 (+250)

Davis is averaging 25.9 points in the 2022-23 season, 1.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Davis' rebounding average -- 12.5 -- is 2.0 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 9.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 2.5 (+115)

The 28.9 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 3.4 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).

James has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

James' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (-120) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (+110)

D'Angelo Russell is scoring 17.8 points per game, 3.3 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-125) 5.5 (-115) 6.5 (-128) 4.5 (-149)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Curry is 30.5 points. That is 1.1 more than his season average of 29.4.

Curry has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

