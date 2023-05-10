How to Watch the Lakers vs. Warriors: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the second round, with a decisive Game 5 up next.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.9%).
- Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 32-8.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Lakers average 117 points per game, 0.3 less than away (117.3). Defensively they give up 113.8 points per game at home, 5.6 less than on the road (119.4).
- Los Angeles gives up 113.8 points per game at home, and 119.4 away.
- The Lakers average 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
