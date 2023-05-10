The NBA Playoffs will see the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the second round, with a decisive Game 5 up next.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 32-8.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers average 117 points per game, 0.3 less than away (117.3). Defensively they give up 113.8 points per game at home, 5.6 less than on the road (119.4).

The Lakers average 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

Lakers Injuries