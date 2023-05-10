Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Golden State Warriors (44-38) match up against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. LeBron James of the Lakers is a player to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
Lakers' Last Game
On Monday, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 104-101, led by James with 27 points. Curry was the high scorer for the losing side with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|27
|9
|6
|0
|1
|2
|Anthony Davis
|23
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Austin Reaves
|21
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis tops the Lakers in rebounding (12.5 per game), and puts up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocked shots.
- James is the Lakers' top scorer (28.9 points per game) and assist man (6.8), and averages 8.3 rebounds.
- D'Angelo Russell is the Lakers' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he contributes 17.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.
- Jarred Vanderbilt gives the Lakers 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|21.4
|14.0
|2.6
|1.5
|3.7
|0.3
|LeBron James
|22.6
|10.2
|5.2
|0.7
|1.3
|1.6
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.4
|3.3
|5.7
|0.7
|0.2
|2.2
|Austin Reaves
|14.7
|4.5
|4.1
|0.7
|0.3
|1.8
|Rui Hachimura
|12.1
|3.8
|0.6
|0.5
|0.1
|1.6
