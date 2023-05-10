The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are monitoring three players on the injury report heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Chase Center on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers will seek another victory over the Warriors after a 104-101 win on Monday. LeBron James paced the Lakers in the win with 27 points, while Stephen Curry had 31 in the losing effort for the Warriors.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 32-8 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Lakers have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 112.1 points per contest, 5.1 fewer points their than season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles knocks down 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 225

