The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The point total is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -7.5 225.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 54 games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 62 75.6% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5 Lakers 54 65.9% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of the Lakers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37 Lakers 41-41 4-11 44-38

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Lakers 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-11 35-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-8 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 31-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-20 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-18

