Lakers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The point total is set at 225.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-7.5
|225.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 54 games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|62
|75.6%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
|Lakers
|54
|65.9%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- Four of the Lakers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
- Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|14-11
|45-37
|Lakers
|41-41
|4-11
|44-38
Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Lakers
|118.9
|117.2
|2
|6
|31-19
|29-11
|35-15
|32-8
|117.1
|116.6
|21
|20
|31-12
|31-20
|34-9
|33-18
