The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The point total is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -7.5 225.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 54 games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 62 75.6% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5
Lakers 54 65.9% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
  • Four of the Lakers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
  • Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37
Lakers 41-41 4-11 44-38

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Lakers
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-11
35-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-8
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
31-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-20
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-18

