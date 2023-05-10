The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (34) this season while batting .274 with 18 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Outman has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (48.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

