James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (34) this season while batting .274 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (48.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (47.4%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.57 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
