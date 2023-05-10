Freddie Freeman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .373 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 56th in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (32.4%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.0% of his games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (59.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (63.2%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings