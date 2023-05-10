Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Freddie Freeman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .373 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 56th in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (32.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (59.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (63.2%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
