Freddie Freeman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .373 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 56th in slugging.
  • Freeman has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (32.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 27.0% of his games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 22 games this season (59.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (63.2%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.