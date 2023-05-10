The Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (5-2) against the Brewers and Wade Miley (3-1).

Dodgers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (5-2, 2.53 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-1, 2.31 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (5-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 35-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 2.53, a 4.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .984.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kershaw has made six starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 6.0 frames when he pitches.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (3-1) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.

Miley is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Miley will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

