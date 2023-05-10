In the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 10, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) match up with Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

The favored Dodgers have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +140. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (5-2, 2.53 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (3-1, 2.31 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Dodgers versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Dodgers (-165) in this matchup, means that you think the Dodgers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 20, or 60.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Dodgers went 7-1 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win NL West -160 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.