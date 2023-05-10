Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 61 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .232 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (200 total runs).

The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Dodgers' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.258).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Kershaw heads into the game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kershaw heads into the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Padres L 5-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/6/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Dustin May Blake Snell 5/7/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/8/2023 Brewers L 9-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Freddy Peralta 5/9/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers - Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres - Home Dustin May Blake Snell 5/13/2023 Padres - Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres - Home Tony Gonsolin Michael Wacha 5/15/2023 Twins - Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins - Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober

