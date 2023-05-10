Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +140 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 20-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 5-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 37 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-16-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 10-9 5-6 17-9 17-9 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.