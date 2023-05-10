Dodgers vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +140 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-165
|+140
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers are 20-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.6% of those games).
- Los Angeles has gone 5-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).
- The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
- Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 37 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-16-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-6
|10-9
|5-6
|17-9
|17-9
|5-6
