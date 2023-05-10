Dodgers vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) clashing at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 10.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (3-1, 2.31 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 7-1.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 20 (60.6%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 5-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has scored 200 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Padres
|L 5-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Yu Darvish
|May 6
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 7
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 8
|@ Brewers
|L 9-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 9
|@ Brewers
|W 6-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Eric Lauer
|May 10
|@ Brewers
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
|May 12
|Padres
|-
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 13
|Padres
|-
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 14
|Padres
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Michael Wacha
|May 15
|Twins
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Pablo Lopez
|May 16
|Twins
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bailey Ober
