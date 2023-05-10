Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) clashing at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 10.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (3-1, 2.31 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 7-1.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 20 (60.6%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored 200 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule