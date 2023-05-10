The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 104-101 win over the Warriors (his previous action) Schroder produced 10 points.

In this article we will break down Schroder's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.6 7.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.6 Assists 2.5 4.5 2.6 PRA -- 19.6 11.5 PR 11.5 15.1 8.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.5



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Warriors

Schroder is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Schroder's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 117.1 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 35 10 3 3 0 0 1 5/6/2023 20 12 0 1 3 0 1 5/4/2023 19 4 3 2 0 0 2 5/2/2023 31 19 2 3 0 0 1 3/5/2023 33 11 1 6 1 0 1 2/23/2023 27 13 0 6 1 1 1 2/11/2023 30 26 3 3 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.