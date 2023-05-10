D'Angelo Russell and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 104-101 win against the Warriors, Russell had four points.

Below, we look at Russell's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.8 15.4 Rebounds 3.5 3 3.3 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.7 PRA 23.5 27 24.4 PR 17.5 20.8 18.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of D'Angelo Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Warriors

Russell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors give up 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 31 4 4 3 0 0 0 5/6/2023 29 21 3 5 5 0 1 5/4/2023 28 10 1 8 0 0 1 5/2/2023 33 19 3 6 1 1 1 2/23/2023 9 2 4 3 0 0 0 2/11/2023 35 15 5 6 1 0 0 2/1/2023 35 29 2 2 7 0 0 11/27/2022 31 15 2 6 3 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Russell or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.