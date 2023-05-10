The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .207.

In 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%) Taylor has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.9% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.9% of his games this season (11 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

