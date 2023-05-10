Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .207.
- In 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%) Taylor has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.9% of his games this season (11 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.57 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (3-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
