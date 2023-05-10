The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .207.
  • In 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%) Taylor has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 37.9% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 37.9% of his games this season (11 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.57 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Miley (3-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.