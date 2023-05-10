Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 104-101 win against the Warriors, Reaves put up 21 points and four assists.

Now let's examine Reaves' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13 14.7 Rebounds 3.5 3 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.1 PRA 21.5 19.4 23.3 PR 17.5 16 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Warriors

Reaves is responsible for taking 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Reaves is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Warriors have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Warriors give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 34 21 2 4 3 0 1 5/6/2023 30 10 2 2 1 0 2 5/4/2023 25 7 4 2 1 0 0 5/2/2023 39 10 5 3 2 0 0 3/5/2023 28 16 2 8 3 1 1 2/23/2023 19 17 2 4 1 0 2 2/11/2023 26 8 2 1 1 1 0 10/18/2022 16 3 0 1 0 0 0

