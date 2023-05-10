Austin Barnes -- batting .167 with a double, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .115 with a double and six walks.

Barnes has a hit in six of 18 games played this year (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this season, he has not homered.

In four games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings