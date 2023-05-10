Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Barnes -- batting .167 with a double, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .115 with a double and six walks.
- Barnes has a hit in six of 18 games played this year (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In four games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
