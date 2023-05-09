Willy Adames takes a two-game homer streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (20-15) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at American Family Field.

The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard (1-3) against the Brewers and Eric Lauer (3-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.32 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (3-3, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, April 30.

The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 6.32 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .308.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In six starts, Syndergaard has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.

In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Lauer has two quality starts this year.

Lauer is trying to record his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.