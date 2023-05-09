Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Brewers on May 9, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Willy Adames and others in this contest.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Syndergaard Stats
- The Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- In six starts this season, Syndergaard has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
Syndergaard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 8
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|2
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has recorded 43 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .301/.378/.483 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Muncy Stats
- Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI (22 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .210/.382/.562 on the season.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Adames Stats
- Adames has 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .236/.333/.433 slash line so far this year.
- Adames will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Giants
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|at Giants
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has collected 26 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.
- He's slashing .239/.325/.523 so far this season.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
