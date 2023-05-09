On Tuesday, May 9, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) visit Willy Adames' Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.32 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (3-3, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Dodgers and Brewers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 19 (59.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 17-12 record (winning 58.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win NL West -160 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.