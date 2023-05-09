Eric Lauer will start for the Milwaukee Brewers looking to slow down Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .446 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Dodgers rank 24th in the majors with a .232 batting average.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.4 runs per game (194 total).

The Dodgers are 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-worst average in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard (1-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.32 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, April 30, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Syndergaard has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Syndergaard has four starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Phillies W 10-6 Home Gavin Stone Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres L 5-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/6/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Dustin May Blake Snell 5/7/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/8/2023 Brewers L 9-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Freddy Peralta 5/9/2023 Brewers - Away Noah Syndergaard Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers - Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres - Home Dustin May Blake Snell 5/13/2023 Padres - Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres - Home Tony Gonsolin Michael Wacha 5/15/2023 Twins - Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.