Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Tuesday at American Family Field against Eric Lauer, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have compiled a 19-13 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 17-12 (58.6%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 54.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 36 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-15-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 9-9 5-6 16-9 17-9 4-6

