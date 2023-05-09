Tuesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) squaring off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.

The probable pitchers are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Eric Lauer (3-3) for the Brewers.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Dodgers have won 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 194.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

Dodgers Schedule