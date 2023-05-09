Dodgers vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:48 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) squaring off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.
The probable pitchers are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Eric Lauer (3-3) for the Brewers.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Brewers Player Props
|Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Dodgers have won 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 17-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 194.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Phillies
|W 10-6
|Gavin Stone vs Aaron Nola
|May 5
|@ Padres
|L 5-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Yu Darvish
|May 6
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 7
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 8
|@ Brewers
|L 9-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Eric Lauer
|May 10
|@ Brewers
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
|May 12
|Padres
|-
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 13
|Padres
|-
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 14
|Padres
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Michael Wacha
|May 15
|Twins
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Pablo Lopez
