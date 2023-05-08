On Monday, Will Smith (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .306.

In 75.0% of his games this season (15 of 20), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in four games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this year (nine of 20), with more than one RBI four times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 20 games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings