Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Will Smith (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Brewers Player Props
|Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers
|Dodgers vs Brewers Odds
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .306.
- In 75.0% of his games this season (15 of 20), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this year (nine of 20), with more than one RBI four times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 20 games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.54).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta (3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.