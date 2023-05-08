The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, will play at 10:00 PM on Monday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 127-97 win over the Warriors, Hachimura tallied five points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Hachimura's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 13.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.0 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA -- 16.6 17.9 PR 13.5 15.7 17.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.6



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Warriors

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Warriors allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 16 5 1 1 1 0 1 5/4/2023 22 21 5 0 4 0 1 5/2/2023 11 6 1 1 0 0 0 3/5/2023 20 2 3 0 0 0 0 2/23/2023 25 14 1 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 31 16 7 1 2 0 1 1/16/2023 26 16 1 2 2 0 0

