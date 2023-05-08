On Monday, Mookie Betts (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has nine doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .254.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 60th in slugging.

Betts has gotten a hit in 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on six occasions (18.2%).

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of them (12.1%).

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (58.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings