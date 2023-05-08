Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Mookie Betts (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has nine doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .254.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 60th in slugging.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on six occasions (18.2%).
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of them (12.1%).
- He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (58.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
