On Monday, Miguel Vargas (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .221 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • Vargas has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 33 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Vargas has driven home a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.