On Monday, Miguel Vargas (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .221 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 19 walks.

Vargas has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 33 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Vargas has driven home a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

