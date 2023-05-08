Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Miguel Vargas (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .221 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Vargas has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 33 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Vargas has driven home a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
