Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with two walks), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has a double and four walks while hitting .174.
- This year, Rojas has tallied at least one hit in six of 17 games (35.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 17 games this year.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 17 games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
