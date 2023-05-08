The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with two walks), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has a double and four walks while hitting .174.

This year, Rojas has tallied at least one hit in six of 17 games (35.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 17 games this year.

Rojas has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of 17 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings