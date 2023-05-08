On Monday, Max Muncy (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy leads Los Angeles with 22 hits and an OBP of .394 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 148th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.4% of his games this year (15 of 31), with at least two hits six times (19.4%).

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (29.0%), and in 9.2% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven in a run in 13 games this year (41.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (54.8%), including five multi-run games (16.1%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (35.7%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings