On Monday, Max Muncy (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy leads Los Angeles with 22 hits and an OBP of .394 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 148th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.4% of his games this year (15 of 31), with at least two hits six times (19.4%).
  • Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (29.0%), and in 9.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in 13 games this year (41.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (54.8%), including five multi-run games (16.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (35.7%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
  • The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.