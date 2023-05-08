Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Max Muncy (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy leads Los Angeles with 22 hits and an OBP of .394 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 148th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.4% of his games this year (15 of 31), with at least two hits six times (19.4%).
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (29.0%), and in 9.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 13 games this year (41.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (54.8%), including five multi-run games (16.1%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
