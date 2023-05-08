The Los Angeles Lakers, Lonnie Walker IV included, take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Walker, in his last action, had 12 points and two steals in a 127-97 win over the Warriors.

Now let's examine Walker's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 11.6 3.9 Rebounds -- 1.9 0.7 Assists -- 1.1 0.3 PRA -- 14.6 4.9 PR -- 13.5 4.6 3PM 0.5 1.6 0.7



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Warriors

Walker is responsible for attempting 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Walker's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 24 12 4 0 2 1 2 5/4/2023 12 9 0 1 1 0 1 3/5/2023 15 7 0 2 1 0 0 2/23/2023 8 10 0 1 2 0 0 2/11/2023 15 4 0 2 0 0 0 10/18/2022 29 5 3 5 0 1 1

