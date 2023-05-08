The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 127-97 win over the Warriors (his most recent game) James put up 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

With prop bets available for James, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 28.9 23.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 9.9 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.2 PRA 42.5 44 38.6 PR 36.5 37.2 33.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.2



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, LeBron James has made 11.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.3% of his team's total makes.

James is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

James' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors give up 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

LeBron James vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 32 21 8 8 2 1 0 5/4/2023 28 23 7 3 3 0 1 5/2/2023 40 22 11 4 1 3 0 2/23/2023 26 13 9 8 2 0 0 10/18/2022 35 31 14 8 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.