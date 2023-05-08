LeBron James NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 8
The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for James, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|28.9
|23.5
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.3
|9.9
|Assists
|5.5
|6.8
|5.2
|PRA
|42.5
|44
|38.6
|PR
|36.5
|37.2
|33.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.2
|2.2
Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
LeBron James Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, LeBron James has made 11.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.3% of his team's total makes.
- James is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- James' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Warriors give up 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.
LeBron James vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/6/2023
|32
|21
|8
|8
|2
|1
|0
|5/4/2023
|28
|23
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5/2/2023
|40
|22
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|13
|9
|8
|2
|0
|0
|10/18/2022
|35
|31
|14
|8
|3
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.