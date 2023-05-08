In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Golden State Warriors.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and give up 117.1 per outing (21st in league).

The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 233.7 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Golden State has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -115 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 16.5 -120 17.8 Austin Reaves 13.5 -130 13.0 Dennis Schroder 9.5 -105 12.6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.