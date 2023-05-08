Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Golden State Warriors.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-2.5)
|228.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|228
|-141
|+120
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|227.5
|-150
|+130
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and give up 117.1 per outing (21st in league).
- The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 233.7 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
- Golden State has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-115
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-120
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|16.5
|-120
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|13.5
|-130
|13.0
|Dennis Schroder
|9.5
|-105
|12.6
