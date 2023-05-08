The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 2.5)

Lakers (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.

Los Angeles (13-14-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (46.4%) than Golden State (9-11) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (45%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, a better record than the Warriors have posted (7-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA with 117.2 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 20th with 116.6 points allowed per game.

The Lakers are averaging 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Lakers are draining 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

This season, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.