Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.
- Los Angeles (13-14-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (46.4%) than Golden State (9-11) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (45%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, a better record than the Warriors have posted (7-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA with 117.2 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 20th with 116.6 points allowed per game.
- The Lakers are averaging 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Lakers are draining 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
- This season, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2% of the team's baskets).
